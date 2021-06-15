WTC final: Mohammed Shami cranks up the pace in India's open nets session

With just three days left for the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final clash between India and New Zealand, pacer Mohammed Shami gave a glimpse of India's open nets session on Tuesday (June 15).

The quick is expected to lead India's pace battery comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur. Taking to Instagram, the fast bowler posted an image of him steaming in during practice.

Shami, Ishant should open the bowling: Brad Hogg

Ahead of the game, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg was one of the experts who opined that Shami should open the bowling for India in the WTC final.

Sharing his bowling plan for the Indian bowlers on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

“The way that I see these bowlers operating through this Test match is Shami and Sharma opening the bowling. These two bowlers have got the best record against left-hand batsmen in the first 20-over period. So Shami swinging the ball into Latham who is having a bit of trouble with that delivery can get him out LBW early."

Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, India finished as the No. 1 side in the WTC points table.

Virat Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, booking a date with Kane Williamson's formidable Kiwi side in the WTC final.

Following the summit clash, India will take on England in a grueling five-match Test series, which starts on August 4.

Meanwhile, a separate Indian squad minus the big names will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India's WTC squad

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Edited by Arjun Panchadar