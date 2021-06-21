WTC final: "One-off & incredibly important cricket game should not be played in the UK" - Kevin Pietersen

With day four of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand abandoned due to incessant rain, former cricketers took to social media to express their disappointment. One of them was Kevin Pietersen.

Not one to mince words, the former England skipper took to Twitter saying an important game like the WTC final should not be played in the UK. You can have a look at the tweet below.

His caption read: "It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK."

It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 21, 2021

WTC final: Advantage New Zealand

Earlier, former Kiwi pacer Shane Bond had predicted a New Zealand win in the WTC final.

“Both teams wanna play to win. The other thing is that the pitch is offering so much to the bowlers that even if you have three-four days of play, we could find a result.

"If the weather delays go on for long, sometimes it means only one team can win if New Zealand bat well after the rain finishes, it puts them in the best position but I’m with VVS, however long it takes, I’d like to see 450 overs and one team come out on top."

WTC final update: Day 4 abandoned due to incessant rain

Day four of the #WTC21 Final has been abandoned due to persistent rain ⛈️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/QvKvzQCphG — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021

Day 4 of the WTC final was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The continuous rain allowed no play on the fourth day, and that leaves both sides a maximum of 196 overs that also includes a reserve day for a winner.

At this rate, a draw seems the more likely result. Should that be the case, then the inaugural WTC tournament will have a joint winner. In all, only 141/2 overs have been possible in all the sessions played so far.

India's WTC run was not off to a great start as they were dismissed for just 217 in the first innings. Virat Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (49) top-scored for India as Kyle Jamieson's fifer sunk the side.

In reply, New Zealand was 101 for 2 with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease.

