WTC Final: [Watch] Inside view of New Zealand euphoria as players go berserk in the dressing room

Emotions were high as New Zealand broke their trophy drought to win the inaugural World Test Championship Final on Wednesday.

The ICC uploaded a heart-stirring video from the New Zealand dressing room of the moment when Ross Taylor hit the winning runs in Southampton.

The @BLACKCAPS dressing room the moment Ross Taylor hit the winning runs in the #WTC21 Final 📹 pic.twitter.com/FAO5vuYGd8 — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

New Zealand held their nerve to beat India by eight wickets in the World Test Championship final, with Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson guiding their side home. Chasing 139 to win, New Zealand’s most experienced duo put together a 96-run partnership to get their team over the line.

The clip shows the true emotions of the Blackcaps stars, with anticipation turning into joy in a matter of seconds as Ross Taylor hits the winning boundary off Mohammed Shami.

Several New Zealand stars like Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Ajaz Patel, amongst others, are seen pensively standing in the dressing room before they erupt in celebration after Ross Taylor’s shot breaches the in-field. They were soon joined by other players from the balcony, with New Zealand players jumping in joy after winning the final.

Lots of hugs and congratulations ensue next before the players walk out onto the field to celebrate the occasion with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

New Zealand ecstatic after winning inaugural WTC Final

One of the most affable teams in international cricket, New Zealand finally broke their hoodoo and triumphed in an ICC event on Wednesday. With the team winning the inaugural World Test Championship, many players celebrated the win on social media.

Cricket fans and members of the fraternity also congratulated the Blackcaps, with wishes pouring in from Kane Williamson’s men from all over the globe.

The win marks New Zealand’s first major ICC trophy since 2000 and acts as redemption after the Kiwis lost the 2019 ODI World Cup on the boundary count rule against England.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava