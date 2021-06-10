WTC Final: [Watch] Team India take part in group training session

Team India came out of isolation and stepped up their preparation in the build-up to the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. Virat Kohli and Co. took part in their first outdoor training session on Wednesday.

The BCCI shared a stirring video on Thursday morning, which got fans excited ahead of the showpiece event.

We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high 🔥#TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 preparations are on in full swing for the #WTC21 Final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MkHwh5wAYp — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2021

The emotionally charged video begins with shots of the stadium and the Dukes ball, before capturing Virat Kohli as the Indian skipper makes his way onto the field. A pensive Rishabh Pant is seen deep in thought next, while a focused Ajinkya Rahane hits the nets wearing the retro India sweater.

It is time for Rohit Sharma to make an appearance next, as Hitman gets going while Ravichandran Ashwin rolls his arm over as well. The one-minute 12-second long clip features all of India’s stars, with the fast bowlers seen bowling at full tilt.

Team India also took part in fielding drills on Wednesday, with Shubman Gill’s slip catching practice effort praised by others as well.

How will Team India line up against the Blackcaps?

After a long time, India have their full squad available for the all-important clash against New Zealand. The same throws up a selection conundrum for India, with some slots still up for grabs in the final side.

Discussions on who should be part of India’s pace battery have been rife ever since Mohammed Siraj broke onto the international stage. The young speedster has been mightily impressive during his short career and could be a useful asset to have in English conditions.

But whether India break their tried and tested trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma remains to be seen. While Ravindra Jadeja is clearly the front-runner for the no.7 slot, India may still try to squeeze in an additional seamer instead of the all-rounder if conditions deem fit.

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final kicks off at Edgbaston on June 18, and it promises to be a cracking encounter.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava