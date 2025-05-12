"Yaar ek dukh khatm nhi hota aur dusra aa jaata hai" - Fans react after Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket ahead of WTC 2025-27 cycle

Fans online reacted as former India captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle on Monday, May 12. The 36-year-old was supposed to play in the upcoming five-Test series in England, but decided to end his career in the longest format after a 3-1 loss in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia.

Ad

Kohli's retirement comes days after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to the format on May 7. Legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retired during the 2024-25 BGT after the third Test in Brisbane.

The Delhi batter finished his Test career as the fourth-highest scorer for India after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. He amassed 9230 runs in 123 Tests, averaging 46.85, comprising 30 centuries and 31 fifties. Kohli remains India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins in 68 Tests, including 11 draws.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X congratulated Virat Kohli on his exceptional Test career, but the majority shared their heartbreak. One user wrote:

"ONE OF THE GREATEST IN MODERN ERA, THANK YOU KOHLI."

Another user commented:

"Heartbreak! ONE OF THE MOST DECORATED PLAYERS IN INDIAN TEST HISTORY - VIRAT KOHLI."

A third user added:

"Yaar ek dukh khatm nhi hota aur dusra aa jaata hai. Virat Kohli (Guys, one sorrow does not end and another one comes). Happy retirement."

Ad

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli wrote a message, confirming his retirement from the longest format. He captioned his Instagram post:

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

Ad

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," he added.

Kohli has already retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Like Rohit Sharma, he will play for India only in ODIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news