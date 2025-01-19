“Yaar ekdum boring tha” - Rohit Sharma's hilarious take at Champions Trophy press conference goes viral [Watch]

In a moment that left fans in splits, India captain Rohit Sharma delivered a comedic gem at the 2025 Champions Trophy press conference, calling the session 'boring.' India's Test and ODI captain, joined by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, was present to announce India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy on Saturday, January 18.

While Rohit and Agarkar fielded several questions about team selection, player choices, and those who were dropped, once the conference wrapped up, Rohit was heard telling Agarkar:

“Yaar ekdum boring tha PC (Press conference) [Man, the press conference was absolutely boring]."

From the team's standpoint, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be fit for the Champions Trophy, while Harshit Rana will play in the England series and Kuldeep Yadav will make his comeback from injury. Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain of the ODI team, while pacer Mohammed Siraj has been dropped.

Mohammed Shami will return to the 50-over format after being absent since the 2023 ODI World Cup. Karun Nair has been left out despite a stellar performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Team India squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

India’s schedule for the upcoming limited-overs cricket series

Team India will first host England for a five-match T20I series, beginning on January 22 in Kolkata. The second game will be played in Chennai on January 25, followed by Rajkot on January 28. The final two T20Is will be played in Pune and Mumbai on January 31 and February 2, respectively.

After the T20I series, the focus will shift to the ODI series, with the first match set for February 6 in Nagpur. The second game will be held in Cuttack on February 9, followed by Ahmedabad on February 13.

Following the bilateral series, India will head to Dubai for the 2025 Champions Trophy, where they have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign with a match against Bangladesh on February 20, with all of India’s games being hosted in Dubai.

