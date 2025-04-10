"Yahan aake dhindora nahi pitunga" - Babar Azam hits back at reporter over Pakistan cricket's woes ahead of PSL 2025 [Watch]

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam was unimpressed by the reporter's question about Pakistan cricket's woes ahead of the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League (2025), beginning on Friday, April 11. With a journalist urging him to speak about Pakistan cricket's disappointing recent performances, the right-handed batter replied strongly, saying he won't say anything about them during press conferences.

The recent weeks have been quite torrid for the national men's team as they failed to win even a game in the Champions Trophy. Fans were highly disappointed as Pakistan were not only the defending champions, but they were hosting an ICC event for the first time in 29 years.

After the eight-team ICC tournament, the Men in Green won only one game out of eight in the limited-overs tour of New Zealand.

With the reporter asking Babar Azam if he plans to open up after the team is finished, the Lahore-born cricketer stated:

"Jaha mujhe bolna hoga, waha main bolta hu. Aur main media pe baithke nahi bolunga ki kya karna chahiye. Mujhe jaha jo bolna hota hain main kamre ke andar bol deta hu. Main yaha aake dhindora nahi pitunga ki social media me ye honi chahiye, ye meri job nahi hain. (Where I need to speak, I speak. And I won't sit in the media and say what should be done. Where I need to say something, I say it inside the room. I won't come here and make a big deal about it what should happen on social media, that's not my job)."

Peshawar Zalmi ended up in the top four in PSL 2024, losing in the Eliminator to eventual champions Islamabad United. Zalmi will open their 2025 campaign against the Quetta Gladiators on April 12 in Rawalpindi.

Babar Azam finished as the highest run-getter of PSL 2024

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Babar Azam X)

Meanwhile, the Lahore-born cricketer finished as the top run-getter with 569 runs in 11 innings at 56.90 last season. The 30-year-old had struggled in the Champions Trophy but regained some semblance of form in the ODI series against New Zealand with a couple of half-centuries.

A good performance from the star batter can also propel him back to Pakistan's T20I side for the Asia Cup later this year.

