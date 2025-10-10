Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his 100 with flying kisses and a heart gesture on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:03 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his seventh Test century. [Getty Images]

Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat on Day 1 of the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 10. The left-handed batter took 145 deliveries to bring up his seventh Test century with the help of 16 boundaries. It was his second ton against WI.

The achievement came in the 51st over of India’s first innings. Khary Pierre bowled a length ball, and Jaiswal whipped it off his pads towards the square leg and took a couple of runs. The 23-year-old took off the helmet and kissed the badge before soaking in the applause. The opening batter then brought out a heart sign and sent a few flying kisses towards the crowd while his teammates stood up to clap with smiles all around.

Watch the video below:

Yashasvi Jaiswal had slammed 171 against the same opposition on his Test debut in 2023. The Mumbai batter would now be looking to convert his ton into his third double century.

Most Test hundreds before turning 24 (via Cricbuzz):

  1. Don Bradman – 12
  2. Sachin Tendulkar – 11
  3. Garfield Sobers – 9
  4. Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal - 7

Yashasvi Jaiswal proves too good for the West Indies as India dominate Day 1 of the 2nd Test

A clinical batting display from Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured India continued their stronghold against the West Indies on Day 1 of the second Test. Apart from Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan has looked equally impressive with his half-century. Earlier in the first session, KL Rahul departed after scoring 38 off 54 balls, including one six and five boundaries.

At the time of writing, India were 209/1 after 55 overs, with Jaiswal (107) and Sudharsan (64) at the crease. Jomel Warrican has taken the only scalp for the West Indies.

The Shubman Gill-led side is leading the two-match Test series 1-0 following their innings and 140 runs win over the West Indies in the first game in Ahmedabad. The hosts have not lost to WI at home since the 1994/95 series.

