Yashasvi Jaiswal frustrated with Shubman Gill after being run out for 175 on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a well-deserved double century on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 11. The left-hander fell prey to a suicidal run-out after a huge mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill. Resuming his innings at 173, Jaiswal departed for 175 runs off 258 balls, comprising 22 boundaries.

The incident took place in the 92nd over of India’s first innings and the second over of the day. Jayden Seales bowled a fuller-length ball, and Jaiswal played it firmly towards mid-off and set off for a single. In the meantime, Gill turned around and didn’t look interested. Having covered nearly half the ground, Jaiswal failed to get back on time. Meanwhile, Tagenarine Chanderpaul produced a perfect throw towards wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, who completed the formalities towards the striker’s end.

Jaiswal stayed on the ground momentarily as Chanderpaul lost control of the ball while dislodging the bails. The 23-year-old was visibly frustrated with Gill for ignoring the single. Nonetheless, this was one of the highest individual scores for India in Tests that ended in a runout.

Watch the video below:

Highest individual scores for India ending in a run-out [via Cricbuzz]

218 Sanjay Manjrekar vs Pak, Lahore 1989

217 Rahul Dravid vs Eng, The Oval 2002

180 Rahul Dravid vs Aus, Kolkata 2001

175 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs WI, Delhi 2025

155 Vijay Hazare vs Eng, Mumbai BS 1951

144 Rahul Dravid vs SL, Kanpur 2009

West Indies strikes early, but Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 175 ensures India stay in command of the 2nd Test

A clinical batting display from Yashasvi Jaiswal has ensured India stay firm favorites against the West Indies in the second Test.

At the time of writing, India were 349/3 after 96 overs, with Gill and Nitish Reddy at the crease. Jomel Warrican has been the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

The hosts won the series opener by an innings and 140 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. A series win might help them climb to second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 table.

Follow the IND vs WI 2nd Test live score and updates here.

