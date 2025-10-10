Yashasvi Jaiswal hilariously examines Shubman Gill after latter cops blow to helmet on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 [In Pictures]

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal conducted a hilarious examination of teammate Shubman Gill on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Jaiswal was seen showing a couple of fingers to ask if his captain was fine after copping a blow to his helmet.The incident occurred in the 85th over of the innings, bowled by Anderson Phillip. As Jaiswal flicked the ball to mid-wicket and the two batters sprinted for a single, the fielder threw the ball to West Indian keeper Tevlin Imlach.Imlach was running for the ball and bumped into Gill, who went helmet-first into the keeper-batter. The hilarious moment, including the two Indian batters, came right after. Here's the video of the same:Gill did not undergo any concussion test and was good to resume batting.Yashasvi Jaiswal headlines Team India's dominant opening day in DelhiYashasvi Jaiswal will aim for his double-ton on Day 2. (Credits: BCCI X)Meanwhile, Jaiswal put the West Indies to the sword, highlighting a dominant Day 1 in Delhi. The explosive opener brought up his seventh Test ton in the 51st over of the innings off 145 deliveries.The southpaw reached the milestone of 150 in 224 balls. Team India eventually finished the day at 318/2 in 90 overs as the West Indies' bowling proved as toothless as it was in the opening Test of the series.Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill had won the toss and opted to bat first. While the home side remained unchanged, the Caribbeans triggered two changes to their XI, bringing in Imlach and Phillip for Brandon King and Johann Laynne.The two breakthroughs by the West Indies went to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican. He had KL Rahul stumped for 38 and trapped B Sai Sudharsan lbw for 87. But he also dropped a catch of the latter.The visitors already trail the two-Test series 1-0, having suffered an innings and 140-run loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the first Test.