Yashasvi Jaiswal hilariously examines Shubman Gill after latter cops blow to helmet on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 [In Pictures]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 10, 2025 18:58 IST
India v Bangladesh - 2nd Test - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal run between the wickets. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal conducted a hilarious examination of teammate Shubman Gill on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Jaiswal was seen showing a couple of fingers to ask if his captain was fine after copping a blow to his helmet.

Ad

The incident occurred in the 85th over of the innings, bowled by Anderson Phillip. As Jaiswal flicked the ball to mid-wicket and the two batters sprinted for a single, the fielder threw the ball to West Indian keeper Tevlin Imlach.

Imlach was running for the ball and bumped into Gill, who went helmet-first into the keeper-batter. The hilarious moment, including the two Indian batters, came right after. Here's the video of the same:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Gill did not undergo any concussion test and was good to resume batting.

Yashasvi Jaiswal headlines Team India's dominant opening day in Delhi

Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim for his double-ton on Day 2. (Credits: BCCI X)
Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim for his double-ton on Day 2. (Credits: BCCI X)

Meanwhile, Jaiswal put the West Indies to the sword, highlighting a dominant Day 1 in Delhi. The explosive opener brought up his seventh Test ton in the 51st over of the innings off 145 deliveries.

Ad

The southpaw reached the milestone of 150 in 224 balls. Team India eventually finished the day at 318/2 in 90 overs as the West Indies' bowling proved as toothless as it was in the opening Test of the series.

Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill had won the toss and opted to bat first. While the home side remained unchanged, the Caribbeans triggered two changes to their XI, bringing in Imlach and Phillip for Brandon King and Johann Laynne.

Ad

The two breakthroughs by the West Indies went to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican. He had KL Rahul stumped for 38 and trapped B Sai Sudharsan lbw for 87. But he also dropped a catch of the latter.

The visitors already trail the two-Test series 1-0, having suffered an innings and 140-run loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the first Test.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications