Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 3 boundaries off 4 balls in first over after lunch to reach 50 in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored three boundaries in the space of four deliveries to bring up his half-century in the very first over of the second session of the second Test against the West Indies. The southpaw took on pacer Jayden Seales for three boundaries through the off-side to reach the milestone on Day 1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He played a crucial role in seeing off the new ball threat after skipper Shubman Gill opted to bat first at the toss. The opening batter was cautious to begin with, maintaining his composure to forge a 58-run partnership with KL Rahul for the first wicket. He remained unbeaten at the end of the first session at 40 runs off 78 deliveries, with Sai Sudharsan at the other end. Jayden Seales opened up the second session after Lunch with a lazy wide delivery to begin with, which Jaiswal dispatched off with his trademark flashy cut shot. The right-arm pacer dished out a similar delivery up next, and Jaiswal executed a carbon copy of his earlier cut shot to register consecutive boundaries to his name, and take him within touching distance of the half-century. Following the onslaught straightaway, Jayden Seales switched to around the wicket, and was able to generate a dot ball. However, he erred in the next delivery by pitching too full as the opening batter drove it through covers to bring up his fifty. Have a look at the flurry of boundaries right here: The West Indies pacer was able to bring some control with a dot ball in the penultimate delivery, but threw the ball back at the batter in sheer frustration after it was defended back to him. Yashasvi Jaiswal looking in sublime touch as India dominate proceedings on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test Jaiswal continued to take on Jayden Seales after reaching his fifty as he kept receiving deliveries in the slot. He smashed another cover drive for a boundary to kick-start the pacer's next over. The southpaw nearly had another boundary to his name as Seales kept dishing out half volleys, but it was prevented by a valiant fielding effort by John Campbell. India have smashed 29 runs off the first four overs of the session, with Jaiswal doing the bulk of the damage with five boundaries in quick succession. He is currently unbeaten on 64 runs off 94 deliveries as the score reads 123-1 after 32 overs.