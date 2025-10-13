Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to hit a six and gets out for 8 in the second over in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal perished while trying to clear the boundary on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The left-handed batter tried to take on Jomel Warrican but was caught in the deep for eight off seven deliveries.

The dismissal came in the second over of India's second innings. West Indies captain Roston Chase gave the new ball to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican after Jayden Seales bowled the opening over. KL Rahul took a single off the first delivery, and the 23-year-old Jaiswal went for a big shot straight away. However, he holed out to Anderson Phillip at long-on as he couldn't get the required elevation.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Jaiswal had carted Seales for two boundaries in the first over of the innings after India were set 121 to win the Test and seal the series 2-0.

Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a well-deserved double-century in the first innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his 7th Test ton in Delhi. (Credits: BCCI X)

Jaiswal had played a marathon innings of 175 off 258 in the first innings in Delhi. Notably, he had preished for just 36 during the opening Test in Ahmedabad. Although the 23-year-old was on track to score a double-hundred in Delhi, a disastrous mix-up with India captain Shubman Gill resulted in his run-out.

Nevertheless, it didn't stop the home side from amassing a mammoth total of 518/5 before Gill declared after slamming an unbeaten 129. Kuldeep Yadav's fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket was pivotal in helping Team India take a 270-run lead. Gill, 26, decided to enforce the follow-on, but the West Indies showed admirable resistance.

Although the visitors lost two wickets early in their innings, John Campbell and Shai Hope added 177 runs together, striking respective gritty centuries. The visitors' lower order also frustrated as Justin Greaves and Seales strung a 79-run stand for the 10th wicket before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the latter for 32.

The hosts got to 63/1 at the end of fourth day's play.

