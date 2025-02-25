"Ye dukh khatam kahe nhi hota be"- Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan get eliminated from 2025 Champions Trophy in group stage

2025 Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan unfortunately got eliminated in the group stage. It was confirmed after New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the sixth match of the tournament on Monday (February 24) in Rawalpindi. With two wins in as many games, India and New Zealand advanced to the semi-finals, while Pakistan and Bangladesh bowed out after suffering two straight losses.

Men in Green lost against New Zealand in the curtain raiser of the Champions Trophy in Karachi. They had to win against India on Sunday to stay alive in the tournament without leaving their fate on the results of other games. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side failed miserably against India and lost by six wickets.

It was a highly disappointing moment for Pakistan fans as the Champions Trophy is the first ICC tournament the country has hosted in the last 29 years. They trolled the players for early elimination with hilarious memes on social media platforms. One meme read:

"Saala ye dukh khatam kahe nhi hota be"

"How can you play without a backup in subcontinent conditions?"- Inzamam-ul-Haq criticizes Pakistan selectors after 2025 Champions Trophy debacle

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq slammed the selection calls of team management for the 2025 Champions Trophy after their disappointing loss against India.

He criticized their moves of selecting a lone spinner for a sub-continent tournament and forcing Babar Azam to open without selecting a regular opener in the squad. In a video uploaded on social media, Inzamam said: (via CricketPakistan.pk)

"Of the eight teams, seven have at least one regular spinner. You selected only one spinner for the entire squad, and that’s a mistake. How can you play without a backup in subcontinent conditions? You’re making Babar open and forcing Fakhar to do the same, even though he hasn’t opened for team in three years. Your number three batter has had his position changed. This selection deserves applause for its brilliance."

He continued:

"We need to review the players' performances again. This is not the first tournament where we’ve struggled. I'm not just talking about bilateral series; I mean ICC events like the Asia Cup, World Cup, and T20 World Cup. We lost this match poorly, but there has been no visible improvement in any area. The same bowlers are playing without changing their line or length."

Do you agree with Inzamam's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

