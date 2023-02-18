"Ye koi tareeka hai?" - Shahid Afridi scolds Mohammad Amir for throwing ball towards Babar Azam in PSL 2023 match

Mohammad Amir's rude attitude towards Babar Azam during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi has enraged Shahid Afridi.

The incident took place during the second league match of the ongoing competition. Playing for Karachi Kings, Amir angrily threw the ball in the direction of Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar after being hit for a boundary on the previous delivery.

The throw ultimately went into the hands of the wicketkeeper. However, Amir was criticized by many for disrespecting the star batter. The bowler's way of sledging the opposition has also not gone down well with fans and experts.

During a discussion on Samaa TV, Afridi disclosed that he was unimpressed by Amir's antics. He mentioned that he texted the bowler after the match to scold him for his actions.

Afridi stated:

"Whenever a player doesn't perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message or call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘What do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?

"Ye koi tareeka hai? (Is this the way to play?) There are juniors around you, you are using bad words. There are fans who are disheartened to see that. Even we have used such words and sometimes, the camera used to catch us. There are families, kids watching you on television. Aggression is fine, but keep it under control."

Afridi also pointed out that Amir will have to play under Babar's captaincy if he returns to the national side. He advised the left-arm seamer not to go overboard with his aggression, adding:

"If you want to play for Pakistan, you have to play alongside Babar Azam only. Will you be able to look at him in the eye? Can you play under his captaincy? Focus on your performance, control your aggression, and go back home peacefully."

Notably, the Babar Azam-led Peshawar side secured a thrilling two-run victory over Karachi in their opening fixture. Babar impressed with the bat, scoring 68 runs off 46 balls. Amir, on the other hand, failed to pick up a single wicket and conceded 42 runs from his full quota of four overs.

"It was heat-of-the-moment thing and nothing personal" - Mohammad Amir's clarification on exchange with Babar Azam

Mohammad Amir has now clarified that his throw towards Babar Azam was only because of the heat of the moment. He stated that he doesn't hold any grudges against the Pakistani captain.

He believes that fast bowlers should show aggression on the field, as it helps them perform better. The 30-year-old added that he vented his frustration in that manner as he was under a lot of pressure during the game.

Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan:

"It was a heat-of-the-moment thing and it was nothing personal [against Babar Azam]. Bowlers should show aggression on the field, to get the best out of them. I was under pressure in the game, which is the beauty of this league. It helps you get better."

Notably, several reports have emerged in the recent past indicating that all may not be well between Amir and Babar. Ahead of the match, the pacer had said that bowling to Babar or a tailender would be the same for him, further adding fuel to the fire.

