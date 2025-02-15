"Ye kya low-class agenda h"- Top 10 funny memes after broadcasters include Babar Azam in Fab 5 during Tri-Series 2025 in Pakistan

Fans online shared hilarious memes after broadcasters included Babar Azam in Fab Five during the Tri-Series final between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday in Karachi. Fab 4 is a famous term in cricketing circles, which includes Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson.

Ad

Legendary New Zealand cricketer Martin Crowe introduced the term in 2014. He spotted the talent and potential of the four elite cricketers while they were still young in international cricket. All four lived up to the billing as they dominated the last decade by scoring heaps of runs in international cricket.

Babar Azam's magnificent run in ODI cricket over the past few years has led the broadcasters to add him to the mix and make it Fab Five. Azam scripted history during the match against New Zealand on Friday by becoming the joint-fastest along, with Hashim Amla, to reach 6000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone in 123 innings and overtook Virat Kohli, who got there in 136 innings.

Ad

Trending

Fans were not pleased with broadcasters for creating a Fab 5. They felt Babar Azam still had to prove his mettle and was not on the same pedestal as Kohli, Smith, Root, and Williamson. They expressed their reactions on X and Instagram by posting memes. One meme read:

"Ye kya lowclass agenda h" (What is this low class agenda?)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Now you've destroyed his rhythm"- Basit Ali slams Pakistan team management for moving Babar Azam to opening position ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Former cricketer Basit Ali recently criticized Pakistan team management for changing the batting position of Babar Azam just before the Champions Trophy and destroying his rhythm. He pointed out that Babar was scoring runs consistently at the number three spot, and there was no need to change it before a big tournament. In a video on his YouTube channel, Ali said: (via TOI)

Ad

"Who is the one who told Babar Azam to open? I am surprised who he is. What crazy people they are [Kaise pagal log hai]. He was performing well at number three, scoring 50-70 against South Africa, but they stopped that too. Now, just 62 runs in three matches in the tri-series."

He added:

"This is the approach, this is the thinking. They say even Sachin opened the innings and scored a century in his first match in Sri Lanka. But you removed Babar from No.3, where he was excelling, and now you've destroyed his rhythm."

Ad

Do you agree with Basit Ali's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback