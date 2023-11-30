"Ye mera shikar hain" - Top 10 Babar Azam memes after Uganda qualify for 2024 T20 World Cup ahead of Zimbabwe

Uganda made history on Thursday (November 30) by qualifying for the upcoming 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. It's the first time they will play in one of ICC's flagship tournaments.

They beat Rwanda comprehensively, by nine wickets, in their final round-robin game of the African qualifiers on Thursday at the Wanderers in Windhoek to seal their spot in the 2024 World Cup.

In a must-win game, Uganda' captain Brian Masaba won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rwanda batters struggled from the outset and got bundled out for 65 in 18.5 overs. Uganda raced to 66-1 in 8.1 overs to cap off a dominating performance.

Teams that have qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup ft. Uganda

The ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 tournament in Namibia saw seven African nations - Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Nigeria - participating. The top two teams after the round-robin league in the points table will qualify for the 2024 World Cup.

Uganda secured the second position in the points table to book their World Cup berth. Namibia claimed the pole position and will compete in the tournament for the third straight time. They also participated in the 2021 and 2022 editions.

Here are the teams that have qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup:

West Indies, USA, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia, Uganda.