"Ye Ranji Trophy nahi hai IPL hai" - Fans slam DC's Sarfaraz Khan for slow knock against GT in IPL 2023

Sarfaraz Khan failed to get going for the Delhi Capitals (DC) once again in the IPL 2023 season, this time against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Sarfaraz scored just 30 runs in 34 balls and couldn't quite get DC to the total they would have liked. With Rishabh Pant absent due to injury, Sarfaraz had the opportunity this season to hit the ground running. But so far, he hasn't been able to deliver to the level that he promised in domestic cricket.

Fans on Twitter trolled Sarfaraz Khan for his slow knock and some felt that he was good only for the red-ball game.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Mihir Jha @MihirkJha

#DCvsGT There are people who wanted this Sarfaraz Khan to be included in senior team - the man hasn't played one single proper cricket shot, for a life already... Playing like some tailender.

#SarfarazKhan can only hit behind the wicket !! Still playing only those cheeky shots, no improvement in his game is visible until now. #DCvGT #DCvsGT

Sarfaraz Khan bolo koi ye ranji Trophy nahi hai ipl hai 🥱

Sarfaraz babu...white ball game isn't made for you.

Better focus on red cherry.....it's needed too.

Sarfaraz has looked so mediocre so far.

Sarfaraz dhokha nahi dega 😍

Good red ball season continues for Sarfaraz with 15(19)

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy



Sarfaraz Khan- 30(34), Strike rate-88🤯Just an inning away from admission #DCvGT

DC never really got any momentum in their innings

Delhi skipper David Warner raced away to a decent start, but there was enough help in the wicket for the GT pacers. Mohammed Shami soon struck with the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh.

Sarfaraz Khan and Warner then consolidated the DC innings, but Alzarri Joseph struck on back-to-back deliveries to put the hosts in deep trouble. Young Abhishek Porel showed some promise from one end, but Sarfaraz failed to get his strike rate above 100 and Delhi kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

A handy cameo from Axar Patel has given Delhi hope as they have set a fighting target of 163. The Capitals will need at least a couple of early wickets if they want to make a match out of this.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje

