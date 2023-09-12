"Ye toh lappu si team nikli" - Top 10 funny memes after India's crushing 228-run win vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Team India beat Pakistan comprehensively by 228 runs in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, September 11, at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Courtesy of the resounding win, they are now at the top of the points table.

The match commenced on Sunday (September 10) and dragged on to Monday (reserve day) due to rain intervention. After being asked to bat first, India reached a mammoth total of 356/2 in 50 overs on the back of contributions from KL Rahul (111*), Virat Kohli (122*), Shubman Gill (58) and Rohit Sharma (56).

In a steep chase, Pakistan crumbled under pressure in the powerplay. Their top-order batters were at sea while facing high-quality swing bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. They collapsed to 47/3 in 11.4 overs, with Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan back in the hut.

Kuldeep Yadav then spun a web around the Pakistan middle-order and scalped a magnificent 5-wicket haul to help India cruise to victory.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the two-day 50-over match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"We just wanted to get on the park"- Rohit Sharma after clinical win vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on the victory and said:

"We just wanted to get on the park, to get some game time. We've been talking about it. Lots of guys have had no game time. That could only happen due to the groundsmen, they've been onto it from the word go, it is really tough to cover the entire ground as quickly as they did and do it again the next day. We would like to thank them on behalf of the team. It's not easy, we've seen them, ensure that the game happens for us, it was very much possible because of them."

He added:

"There were a lot of positives with the way we batted, it was a typical Kohli innings, and very pleased with KL. Last minute change, never really knows when he gets to play, just before 5 minutes of the toss we told him he was going to play. To come out and bat like that on short notice shows the quality and mindset of the player.

Do you think India should play with the same XI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.