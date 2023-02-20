“Yeh to dhoti khol raha hai” – Twitter erupts as Venkatesh Prasad shares KL Rahul’s Test stats

Venkatesh Prasad has questioned under-fire KL Rahul’s overseas records after head coach Rahul Dravid backed him for tons in England and South Africa. The 53-year-old pointed out that the right-hander has been in a lean patch over a prolonged period of time, which is the reason behind his underwhelming average.

So far, the Karnataka batter has scored 20, 17 and 1 in the last three Test innings against Australia. Rahul has recently scored just 57 runs in the two-Test series in Bangladesh but led India to a 2-0 win. He has not scored a half-century in the last 10 Test innings.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad said:

“There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30.”

The veteran, however, feels that Rahul has a good chance of coming back to form in the third Test, which begins in Indore on March 1.

“With KL being retained for the remaining 2 test matches, if he is picked in the playing 11, Indore is his best chance of coming back to form and silencing critics like me. Else needs to play county cricket, perform well and make a comeback in the Test side.”

Fans expressed split reactions as few questioned whether Venkatesh Prasad has a personal vendetta against Rahul. Some also shared hilarious memes:

A fan shared the famous Bollywood dialog, which reads:

“Are baap re, Yeh to dhoti khol raha hai.”

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma back KL Rahul for the remaining Tests against Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid have backed KL Rahul to come good against Australia in the remaining two Tests.

Speaking recently on Star Sports, Dravid said:

"I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this.”

He added:

"If a guy has potential, guys will get that extended run.”

Rohit, too, hailed Rahul for his centuries in Lord's, England and Centurion in South Africa. He said:

“If you look at a couple of hundreds, he got outside India (England 2021 and SA 2022), one of the best I have seen from KL, especially the one at the Lord's. Batting on that damp pitch in England, (that too) after losing the toss and put into bat is never easy. He (Rahul) put a great performance there and Centurion was another one. India won both those games. That is the potential he has.”

