"You have to agree that the guy has an aura" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's massive fan following during Delhi-Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Virat Kohli's massive fan following during Delhi's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Railways proves his aura. He pointed out that there were lengthy queues to get into the stadium and that the solitary open stand was completely occupied.

Delhi are playing the Railways in an Elite Group D game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Delhi ended Day 1 (Thursday, January 30) at 41/1 after the Railways were bundled out for 241 in their first innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener highlighted that the massive interest in the Delhi-Railways clash demonstrates Kohli's aura.

"Virat Kohli reached the Delhi ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, to play a match after 12 years, and what a welcome Delhi gave him. Only one stand was open and there was no place left in that. The lines were two kilometers long. You have to agree that the guy has an aura, and that aura was seen," he said (0:01).

Chopra urged the DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) president to open more stands for Friday's game.

"I am requesting Rohan Jaitley with folded hands to open one or two more stands because Kohli's batting is about to come. Delhi's one batter has gotten out (by the end of the first day), so his batting will come. The entire ground might get filled," he reasoned.

Sanat Sangwan (9*) and Yash Dhull (17*) were the unbeaten batters at the crease at Stumps on Day 1. Virat Kohli will likely walk out to bat at his customary No. 4 position at the fall of the next wicket.

"He is cricket's greatest marketeer" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has a massive fan following across the world. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra termed Virat Kohli 'cricket's greatest marketeer'.

"He is cricket's greatest marketeer. He has gone to play a Ranji Trophy match, where 5000 people don't come, and people were standing in queues from five o'clock in the morning. It is incredible. I saw a post on X that said it's his era, his aura, and his area too. Absolutely right, he is Delhi's boy. People have come through the turnstiles," he said (1:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Mumbai's recent Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu & Kashmir drew sparse crowds despite the presence of many renowned international cricketers in the hosts' lineup.

"To put it in context, when the Mumbai match happened in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex), there isn't much sitting provision here, a little bit was done, but Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube were there, but not enough people. There was a small gathering but this is a flood of people," Chopra observed.

However, Aakash Chopra opined that some journalists went over the top while covering the Delhi-Railways game. He pointed out that Virat Kohli's lunch menu and that he is carrying his bag is also being reported.

