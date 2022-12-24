"You almost could play all but you are going to get injured" - Chris Woakes on workload management

England fast bowler Chris Woakes opined on the player's workload management with an increase in franchise tournaments in the coming years.

In August 2022, the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a release stated that 12 full members of the global body will play more matches in the next Future Tours Program (FTP) cycle.

According to the global governing council, the 12 members will play a total of 777 international matches (173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is) in the 2023-2027 cycle. There are 83 more matches in comparison to the 694 international games in the 2018-2023 cycle.

England have played more Test matches than any other side apart from regularly featuring in white-ball tournaments like the World Cups. They are the only team to play more than 20 matches (22) in the ongoing 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle.

With the introduction of new franchise tournaments like UAE's International League T20 (ILT20) and South Africa's SA20, there will be a jam-packed schedule with already existing tournaments like IPL, BBL PSL, The Hundred and T10 league. This would lead to the players being forced to pick between country and club cricket.

Speaking to Sports Today in an interview, Chris Woakes, said that the current generation of cricketers should take a cue from golf and pick and choose which tournaments they want to take part in. He said:

"It is something which the modern cricketer has to really think about. It's almost very much like Golf there. As a golfer, you have to pick and choose what tournaments you play and how much you play in a year.

He added:

"And it's becoming very similar in cricket sort of terms. Because that many tournaments and that many international fixtures that it's almost impossible to be able to play them all."

The 33-year-old further spoke on how players could be prone to injuries if they chose to play every tournament of the year. He said:

"You almost could play all but the point is you are going to get injured or you are not going to quite be the player you want to be because you are going to be tired or fatigued and mentally burned out. So it's quite a point to make sure you make the right decision on what tournaments you are going to play."

"Really excited to play for the Sharjah Warriors" - Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes in action during the 5th T20I between Pakistan and England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

Chris Woakes is set to don the jersey of Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural edition of the ILT20 scheduled between January 13 and February 12, 2023.

The England pacer is of the opinion that the new franchise tournament will help international players develop their white-ball game just as they benefit from the IPL. Speaking on how ILT20 will help him develop skills and add new reverence to new cricketers, Woakes said:

"Yaa, I think it (ILT20) will help massively. I think we've obviously seen the IPL and other franchise tournaments develop the white-ball game around the world."

He added:

"The ILT20 will add to that. I am really excited to play for the Sharjah Warriors with some players I have not played before. The ability to be able to go up against new guys really helps you as a cricketer develop your skills."

Chris Woakes has been named in England's squad for the three-match ODI series in South Africa, starting on January 27 in Bloemfontein, which means he might have to leave the middle of ILT20 to join the national side in South Africa.

