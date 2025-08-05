"You asked I delivered" - Mohammed Siraj's classy response to legend's prediction coming true in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 05, 2025 00:56 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India speedster Mohammed Siraj gave a classy response to former South African speedster Dale Steyn coming true about his five-wicket haul. It came in the fifth Test against England at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground in London on Monday. The 31-year-old responded to the legendary bowler's statement on X that Steyn asked for it, and he was happy to deliver it on the field.

The Hyderabad-born cricketer was phenomenal over the series but more so in the fifth Test. He helped Team India stage a remarkable comeback to eke out a six-run win over England to level the series 3-1. The right-arm speedster took nine wickets in the Test, including a fifer in the second innings as the tourists registered a win for the ages.

A day before the fifth Test, Steyn had tweeted on X:

"Siraj to take a fifer in 5th Test."

After completing a five-wicket haul on Day 5 at The Oval, the 31-year-old wrote in reply:

"You asked. I delivered. Really appreciate coming from you."
The star bowler proved to be the only Indian paceman to play all five Tests in the series. He sent down a staggering 185.3 overs, yielding 23 wickets, and becoming the leading wicket-taker of the rubber. The wicket of Gus Atkinson, flattening the right-hander's off-stump, sealed the deal for the tourists. He also deservedly earned the Player of the Match award.

Brendon McCullum heaps praise on Mohammed Siraj

Brendon McCullum. (Image Credits: Getty)
Following the narrow six-run defeat, England's head coach Brendon McCullum reflected that he was disappointed. However, he suggested that Siraj deserved every bit of what he got. McCullum had said, as quoted by India Today:

"It was a cracking series to be a part of, and when Siraj took that final wicket, as much as I was disappointed, I had admiration for him and the fight he has got as a cricketer and the way he was able to do what he did. I think 2-2 was a fair reflection."

Shubman Gill and Harry Brook won the Player of the Series awards.

