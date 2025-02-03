"You are the most beautiful answer to all my prayers" - Irfan Pathan's heartfelt wish for wife on 9th anniversary [In Picture]

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife Safa Baig today. Irfan took to X to share a special picture with his wife and wrote a heartfelt wish.

Irfan Pathan was one of India's top all-rounders during his prime. He was a part of India's T20 World Cup 2007 and Champions Trophy 2013 winning squads. After retirement from cricket, Pathan has been active as a commentator, coach, and also as a player in Legends League.

Taking to X on his special day in life, Irfan Pathan wrote:

"YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ANSWER TO ALL MY PRAYERS. happy 9th my love."

The post shared by Irfan has already received more than 5,000 likes on X within four hours. Lots of fans have wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Safa Baig is a Jeddah-based model and executive editor at a PR firm. They exchanged vows in a modest ceremony in Mecca on February 3, 2016. Only close family members and friends attended the wedding of Irfan and Safa.

All you need to know about Irfan Pathan's wife Safa Baig

As mentioned by Irfan himself, his wife is the most beautiful answer to all his prayers in life. Safa Baig hails from Saudi Arabia. She was born on February 28, 1994, in Azizyah, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She has done her schooling at the Indian International School in Jeddah.

Many fans know that Irfan has an elder brother named Yusuf Pathan, who was also a member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning squads. Irfan's wife Safa has four sisters - one elder sister Sidra and three sisters younger than her.

The couple has two sons, namely Imran Pathan (born in 2016) and Suleiman (born in 2021). We wish Irfan and his wife Safa a happy wedding anniversary!

