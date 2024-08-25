"You brought me so much joy and entertainment during my 7 years as coach and director"- Ravi Shastri shares message on Shikhar Dhawan's retirement

Former Team India all-rounder and coach Ravi Shastri took to social media to congratulate Shikhar Dhawan on a stellar international career. Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Saturday, August 24.

Shastri coached Team India for seven years. During this time, he worked with Dhawan, who was a part of the Test side until 2018. Under Shastri, India won the Asia Cup in 2018 in UAE by beating Bangladesh in the final. Dhawan was the first-choice opener for Team India in the tournament. He opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma.

Ravi Shastri took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post, thanking the 38-year-old for his services to Team India. His post read:

"Enjoy your retirement, Shiki Boy! You brought me so much joy and entertainment during my 7 years as coach and director. Your match-winning innings in ICC tournaments, Asia Cups, and that unforgettable knock in Galle will always be remembered. You’re still young and have plenty of ways to contribute to the sport. God bless. 🙌 @SDhawan25."

Ravi Shastri was the coach of Team India until 2021. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 was his last assignment. Since then, the 62-year-old has returned to the commentary box. In his coaching tenure, Team India won the Asia Cup in 2018 and the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia twice (2018-19 and 2020-21).

Shikhar Dhawan announces his retirement from all formats of the game

Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of the game yesterday, August 24th (File image via Getty)

Former Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to social media on Saturday, August 24, to announce his retirement from the sport. In a video, spanning a minute and 17 seconds, the 38-year-old had the following to say:

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India. I've told myself, 'Don't feel sad that you won't play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country.'"

Dhawan retired with 10,867 runs to his name after representing India in 269 matches across formats. He also leaves as the second-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League, scoring 6769 runs in 222 matches.

