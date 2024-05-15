"You call it Pakistan's jinx or mental block" - Misbah-ul-Haq on facing India in World Cups

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that the Men in Green face a mental block when it comes to playing against India in World Cup matches. The former middle-order batter cited the need to be mentally strong to overcome India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Pakistan has beaten India only once in all T20 and 50-over World Cup contests, dating back to 1992. Pakistan's only win over their arch-rivals came in the 2021 T20 World Cup fixture in Dubai when they won by 10 wickets.

On 'Star Sports' Press Room', Misbah warned that Pakistan must play out of their skins to beat this well-drilled Indian side. He said:

"You call it Pakistan's jinx or mental block when it comes to playing India in World Cups. Pakistan will need to do a lot because this is a very skilled Indian team with a powerful bowling line-up and two good spinners.

"India has quality fast bowlers in Bumrah, Siraj and Hardik. The Indian cricket team's quality has risen many folds. It will be difficult to break, mental attitude matters a lot and Australia handles the mental side the best way."

Pakistan came close to beating India in the 2022 T20 World Cup game in Melbourne. However, a masterclass knock from Virat Kohli denied them as he struck an unbeaten 82 to take the Men in Blue to victory out of nowhere.

"He enjoys supremacy over Pakistan mentally" - Misbah-ul-Haq on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Misbah stated that Kohli will be a massive factor yet again, given his desire to step up on big occasions while also finding motivation from criticism. The 49-year-old added:

"Kohli is going to be a big factor. He has damaged Pakistan many a time. He enjoys supremacy over Pakistan mentally. He takes motivation from big occasions and not pressure.

"The Virat Kohli effect will definitely be there. He is a top-class cricketer. He is one player who can win you matches, strike rates don't matter. Good players take motivation from those voices or criticism."

The marquee fixture between the two rivals will take place on June 9 in New York.