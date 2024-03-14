"You can imagine what it's going to be like in New York" - Ricky Ponting excited for India-Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup 2024

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting expects a riveting atmosphere in New York when India and Pakistan lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Tasmanian said that the clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a sign of things to come.

The MCG witnessed over 90,000 fans as India and Pakistan faced each other in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The arch-rivals take on each other on June 9 in Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

On the ICC Review, Ponting said about the upcoming clash between the two nations:

"I've seen it firsthand here in Australia, in Melbourne last time around, where there were 95,000 people in the stadium and another 50,000 people outside the stadium.

"You can imagine what it's going to be like in New York. So, really exciting times for the world game."

The two sides have faced off seven times in the T20 World Cup, with India winning six, including the inaugural edition's final in 2007. Pakistan's only victory came in 2021 when they beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai.

"Big part of the reason that I took the coaching job at Washington Freedom" - Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting

Ponting added that he has a desire to grow the game in the United States and expects good reception during the T20 World Cup 2024 due to the influx of expats.

The former player added:

"I think there's a great opportunity to continue to grow and promote the game in that part of the world. And that's a big part of the reason that I took the coaching job at Washington Freedom, to be a part of that sort of movement to grow the game in the US."

"There's obviously so many expat Indians, West Indians, Pakistanis, Sri Lankans, and Afghans in that part of the world that we know that they will continue to promote the game. But what we have to do is get the Americans into loving and understanding the game of cricket.”

The T20 World Cup 2024 begins on June 1.