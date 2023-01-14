"You can question Faf du Plessis' captaincy"- Aakash Chopra on JSK skipper

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has been left baffled by some of the decisions made by Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK) captain Faf du Plessis. The skipper has had no hesitation in batting first in both games so far, where the conditions have favored the side chasing.

JSK managed to score 190 despite losing four wickets in the powerplay in the first game. However, there was no such rescue act from the lower middle order in the second game as they were bowled out for just 81 against the Paarl Royals.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained why Faf du Plessis not taking the conditions into consideration at the toss is hurting his team. He said:

"Till now you can perhaps question Faf du Plessis' captaincy and ask why is he doing certain things. Because he is winning the toss and batting first irrespective of the history of the ground. In both games they have lost four wickets in the powerplay and although they scored 190 in the first game, more often than not they will falter like they did against Paarl Royals."

Aakash Chopra on JSK's lack of spinners

The match between JSK and MI Cape Town is set to be played on a used pitch in Cape Town. Although Aakash Chopra feels that this time Du Plessis might be right in batting first, JSK don't have enough quality spinners.

The pitches so far in SA20 have aided spin and Chopra feels the lack of quality spin options might hurt the Super Kings going forward. He stated:

"Batting first this time might not be such a bad move since you're playing two games in two days on a used pitch so the spinners may get some more help. However, JSK don't have enough spinners apart from Phangiso. Even the openers haven't done much and Donovan Ferreira won't rescue you in every game."

After a disappointing performance with the bat against the Royals, JSK will hope to bounce back against MI Cape Town on Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes