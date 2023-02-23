“You can’t do anything while sitting outside” – Ramiz Raja blasts Wasim Akram for losing cool after Karachi Kings’ defeat in PSL

Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja has expressed his disgust at legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram for the latter’s behavior during the ongoing Pakistan Super League on Wednesday (February 21).

For the uninitiated, Karachi Kings president Akram was angered following his team’s loss to the Multan Sultans by three runs. He put his arms on his head and hit the chair in frustration.

Watch the video below:

Chasing 197, Karachi only managed 193-5 despite captain Imad Wasim's unbeaten 46 off 26. Raja said that Akram's gesture could only lead to more frustration in the team. He urged the former bowler to keep his calm regardless of the situation.

Raja said, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan:

“You can’t do anything while sitting outside. You have to back the players you have selected. You need to analyse things with a cool head. These gestures only create more frustration.”

He continued:

“Plus, it doesn’t look good in terms of optics. If you can’t control your temper, which is most important in this position, so it's better to be not in public view.”

Wasim Akram’s Karachi Kings slip to fourth in PSL standings

Karachi Kings have lost four of their first five games, including three defeats in the last over in PSL 2023. They have won only once, against Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs.

The PSL 2020 champions are fourth this season. So Imad Wasim and Co. must win most of their remaining five seasons to reach the playoffs.

The Kings next host Mohammed Rizwan’s Multan Sultans on Sunday (Feb. 26), where they will look to return to winning ways.

It’s worth mentioning that the Kings finished last with one win in ten games under Babar Azam in the last edition of the PSL. Following a disastrous campaign with the Kings, Azam joined Peshawar Zalmi as their captain ahead of PSL 2023.

