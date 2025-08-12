“You can’t pick and choose your matches” - Former India captain blasts Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Aug 12, 2025 11:48 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah has come under massive criticism after India's Test tour of England [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin slammed ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for playing only selective games in the recently concluded Test series in England. The 31-year-old, as planned before the series, played in only three out of the five Tests.

Yet, Team India secured their only two wins in the matches Bumrah missed due to workload management. The 31-year-old picked up five wicket-hauls in the series opener at Leeds and the third Test at Lord's, but the visitors lost both contests.

Bumrah finished with 14 wickets in three matches played at an impressive average of 26.

Talking about the veteran pacer 'picking and choosing' games, Azharuddin said in an interview with Mid-Day:

"If there is an injury issue, then the Board and the player has to decide. However, I feel once you are in the team, you can’t pick and choose your matches. There is workload, but at this level, you have to manage it. You are playing for the country."
He continued:

"It was a different story that Siraj along with Prasidh [Krishna] and Akash Deep rose to the occasion and we were fortunate that we could win without Bumrah, but what happens if India needs Bumrah badly in a particular situation?"

Team India eventually walked out of their UK tour with an admirable 2-2 drawn result.

"Thanks to nalli gosht biryani and paya" - Mohammed Azharuddin on Mohammed Siraj's heroics

Mohammed Azharuddin hailed Mohammed Siraj for his tireless performances in the five-Test series in England. The pacer played in all five Tests and finished as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps at an average of 32.43.

Both of Siraj's five-wicket hauls helped India secure their two wins on the English tour.

"Siraj was outstanding. Thanks to nalli gosht biryani and paya [which are his favourite food] he has developed a strong body, particularly his legs. He showed a lot of enthusiasm and energy. Throughout the series he had the hunger to excel and deliver for India," said Azharuddin (via the aforementioned source).
He added:

"That spell at the Oval was incredible. He took on the responsibility admirably in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He came hard at the England batters and bowled with a lot of intensity. He is clearly the new super star of Indian sport."

Siraj produced one of the most memorable spells in recent times on the final morning of the fifth Test at the Oval. With the hosts only requiring 35 runs for victory, the 31-year-old picked up three of the final wickets, helping India pull off a six-run win.

