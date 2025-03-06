“You can’t turn up to a semifinal feeling happy” - Former India cricketer’s huge statement after SA vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy last-four clash

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik tore into South Africa for their lethargic approach and lack of planning in the run chase against New Zealand during the 2025 Champions Trophy second semi-final. Chasing 363, the Proteas lost their way in the middle to spinners and could only finish with 312-9 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5.

South Africa lost Ryan Rickelton early in the run chase and it took a while for Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen to stabilize the innings. The pair had set a decent platform but were pressurized constantly by the asking rate. Just when the Proteas were looking to build the partnership and keep wickets at the back end of the innings, Mitchell Santner's double strike in the middle overs put a huge dent in their pursuit.

David Miller did score a sublime hundred, but it was in vain as he lacked support from the other end. South Africa recorded yet another semi-final defeat to their name to be knocked out of the competition.

Dinesh Karthik opined that South Africa should have tried to take the game deep to avoid annihilation.

"I want to state it on record. New Zealand annihilated South Africa, as simple as that. They were not in the game. I really thought South Africa would get close, put pressure on them. You want to, in a way, do what Australia did to India. They were an inexperienced side as well, they took the game deep. They were in the hunt. One little mistake by India, even when KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were batting, the result could have been so different," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Karthik lambasted South Africa for giving up easily in a high-profile knockout contest and urged them to have a stronger mentality.

"That's what you expected from South Africa. This is a meek surrender. They were not in the game so early. You can't turn up to a semifinal feeling happy to be there. Play like a champion team. I think it is very unfair to keep the chokers tag on them, but this is a game where they have surrendered in a very soft manner. They are better than that, for sure," Karthik continued.

This marks South Africa's ninth defeat in 11 games when it comes to ICC ODI tournament knockout stage matches. The team had come into the contest as the winners of Group B following their comprehensive wins over Afghanistan and England earlier in the campaign.

"With fewer wickets in hand and a slightly older ball, it is next to impossible" - Dinesh Karthik on South Africa's run chase in Champions Trophy semifinal

South Africa were placed at 143-2 at the halfway mark of the chase, with a well-settled Rassie van der Dussen at one end. With explosive batters to follow, the Proteas could have had a shot if they had one more significant partnership while keeping the required rate in check.

However, the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, and Marco Jansen were left with too much to do as New Zealand spinners came into the picture.

"You can always back yourself to get 90 in the last ten in the back end, or 85. But you cannot have 140. Even in T20 it is hardly done. With fewer wickets in hand and a slightly older ball, it is next to impossible. So, you want to stick close to that run rate," Karthik said in the same interview.

The 2025 Champions Trophy final will be contested between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

