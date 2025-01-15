"You can take me out of the game" - Prithvi Shaw posts another cryptic message ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 second leg

Young Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw has shared another cryptic post on social media. The post came after reports claimed that he wasn't picked in the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu & Kashmir, starting January 23.

There has been a lot of noise about Shaw's form and fitness. He was also left out of the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a dismal campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The right-handed opener aggregated only 197 runs in nine innings with a highest of 49 against Vidarbha in the quarter-final.

Amid the ongoing criticism, Shaw has shunned his naysayers with a cryptic message. He wrote on his Instagram story:

"You can take me out of the game!! But you can't stop me working ..."

Prithvi Shaw shares a social media post. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Prithvi Shaw was also not part of the Mumbai squad for the first few rounds of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He was not considered in the squad owing to fitness and disciplinary issues.

While his recent form has not been satisfactory, the 25-year-old averages a stunning 46.02 in first-class cricket, amassing 4556 runs in 58 matches. Shaw also has 13 centuries and 18 fifties to his name.

"He needs to get his work ethics right" - Shreyas Iyer on Prithvi Shaw after Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer slammed Prithvi Shaw after they won the 2024 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) after beating Madhya Pradesh in the final.

Iyer argued that Shaw's worth ethic is a cause for concern and urged him to think about his mistakes and rectify them. He told reporters after SMAT victory via ESPNCricinfo:

"He needs to get his work ethics right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him. We can't babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level, they need to know what they should be doing. And he has also done it in the past; it's not that he hasn't. He has to focus, he has to sit back, [and] put a thinking cap on, and then figure out himself. He will get the answer by himself."

