"You can't change something because you don't perform in a match" - Shubman Gill on his recent batting struggles ahead of Pakistan clash

Indian opener Shubman Gill brushed aside concerns regarding his batting form by stating sometimes it is just a matter of the bowler being too good on a given day.

Gill, who just turned 24 yesterday, has been on a rollercoaster ride in terms of his batting form in 2023. He began the year in scintillating form, scoring his maiden ODI double-century and T20I century at home against New Zealand. Gill also smashed five of his seven international centuries in his first 15 innings of 2023 across formats.

Playing for the Gujarat Titans, he also finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL. However, the star batter experienced a sudden dip in form during the WTC final and West Indian tour following the IPL, scoring only two half-centuries in 14 innings.

Gill finally broke his slump with a classy 67* in India's previous outing against Nepal in the Group A fixture. Speaking at the press conference ahead of the India-Pakistan clash, Gill believes there are no technical glitches in his batting.

"Sometimes, there are no technical factors and it is about bowlers being good. You can't change something because you don't perform in a match. You have to trust the process and game and take it forward," said Gill.

The 24-year-old played a scratchy innings in India's first Asia Cup game against Pakistan, scoring a woeful ten off 32 deliveries. The contest was Gill's first-ever game against Pakistan in his 58-match international career.

Despite being dismissed by Haris Rauf, Gill struggled mightily against left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi and youngster Naseem Shah. When asked about facing left-arm pacers, the opening batter said:

"Having a left arm throw down specialist does help a lot. It helps in preparing for the angle. At this level, you would have faced left-arm pacers. Whenever we come across a new bowler, it makes a difference. We don't play Pakistan and we are not used to them.

"Shaheen swings a lot and Naseem is about pace and movement and likes to get help from the wickets. They present different challenges in different conditions."

Boasting terrific numbers with an average of over 63 and a strike rate of 102.64 in 29 ODIs, the 24-year-old will look to regain his best form ahead of the home World Cup next month.

"Last match our middle order bailed us out" - Shubman Gill on last week's clash against Pakistan

Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan resurrected the Indian innings against Pakistan.

Shubman Gill stressed the importance of the top order laying a solid foundation in the Super Fours clash against Pakistan at Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

In the first meeting between the teams a week back, Team India was rocked early to be reduced to 66/4 in the 15th over. However, a magnificent 138-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped the side recover and post a competitive 266 in the first innings.

"You have to lay a solid foundation and that doesn't change against any opponent. If you do that, you can build big scores. The last match, our middle order bailed us out and we still managed to get good runs," said Gill.

While the match was washed out due to rain, both teams qualified from Group A through to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. Pakistan will enter their meeting tomorrow with a thumping win against Bangladesh in their Super Four opener.

The Pakistan clash will be the first of this stage for the Men in Blue, following which they will take on Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The top two sides from the Super Fours will meet in the grand finale on Sunday, September 17.