"You should not compare Kuldeep Yadav and Ashwin" - Ajit Agarkar on their contributions with the bat

Ajit Agarkar has lauded Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin for stitching together a vital partnership while highlighting that the two spinners cannot be compared with the willow in hand.

Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep (40) added 92 runs for the eighth wicket as India posted a 404-run first-innings total after opting to bat first in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Their bowlers then reduced the hosts to 133/8 by Stumps on Day 2 to give the visitors the upper hand.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Agarkar was asked whether a good day with the bat would have helped the duo's mentality when they came out to bowl, to which he responded:

"Ashwin has played a lot of cricket. You should not compare Kuldeep Yadav and Ashwin because Ashwin can play like a proper batter. Maybe bowling has gone ahead over the course of his career and batting has taken a slight backseat, but he contributes in the lower order whenever he gets a chance."

The former Indian pacer added that the off-spinner bowled a decent spell even though he did not get a wicket, elaborating:

"It was an intelligent innings today because he knew that the Bangladesh bowlers were not attempting to get him out, so he scored important runs for India. He might not have got a wicket today, it happens at times, but the start was good. When the ball was hard, there was bite and the captain gave him an eight-over spell."

Ashwin went wicketless in the 10 overs he bowled on Day 2 of the Chattogram Test. Kuldeep, on the other hand, ran through the Tigers' middle and lower order and finished with figures of 4/33 in as many overs.

"Kuldeep Yadav surprised a little" - Ajit Agarkar on his partnership with Ashwin

R Ashwin is nearing the 3000-run mark in Test cricket.

Agarkar was also asked about Kuldeep and Ashwin's partnership putting India on top, to which he replied:

"The ease with which it happened. I think the Bangladesh bowlers and captain were waiting for them to make a mistake. Both batted smartly, Kuldeep Yadav surprised a little. We know he has a first-class hundred but we have not seen him bat much in international cricket."

The cricketer-turned-commentator acknowledged the importance of the eighth-wicket partnership but added that India might still have been in the ascendancy without their efforts with the bat, explaining:

"We saw the shot-making ability when the field was brought in, and Ashwin has scored five centuries in Test cricket. So we know his ability. They were important runs because they put India in control although they might have still been on top considering the way Bangladesh have batted or India have bowled."

Bangladesh need a further 72 runs to deny India the option of enforcing a follow-on. However, KL Rahul is unlikely to exercise that option considering the amount of time left in the game.

