"You'd think after 15 years they'd know" - Aaron Finch reveals David Warner's hilarious text message after century in 1st Test vs Pakistan

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch disclosed David Warner's cheeky dig at Mitchell Johnson in a text message after his breathtaking century in the first Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Johnson questioned Warner's selection in the Test squad for his farewell series, considering his dismal red-ball form and the sandpaper scandal in 2018. However, the attacking opener responded in style, scoring a 211-ball 164 in Australia's first innings total of 487.

The Warner-Johnson feud has seen several former cricketers weigh in, and Finch, who has played with both cricketers for several years, was the latest.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, Finch admitted to Johnson getting personal with his scathing attack on Warner.

"When you get a bit personal that's probably not ideal is it? He admitted it himself, he said that's probably one place he wished he didn't go. But Davey (Warner), every time he's backed into a corner he does well. I (sent a text message) to him the other day and he said, 'You'd think after 15 years they'd know', which is so good," Finch said.

David Warner's belligerent knock helped Australia take control of the opening Test and complete a mammoth 360-run victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

It was his 26th Test century in his 110th game and an incredible sixth against Pakistan.

"It was brutal" - Aaron Finch on facing Mitchell Johnson at the nets

Johnston was among the most feared bowlers in the world.

Aaron Finch described Mitchell Johnson as one of the most brutal bowlers to face in the nets during his career.

Johnson was among the most fearsome bowlers with the red ball, picking up 313 wickets with 12 five-wicket hauls in a stellar career.

"It was fast. It was never, 'Alright, I'm just going to warm into it', and you get your first 10 minutes in the net with him trying to just work on something. If he was working on something, he'd do it separately.Wh en the batters walked into the nets he was ready and it was going to be on, and that was so hard. I mean, yuck. It was brutal," Finch said on facing Johnson.

Johnson's career highlight was the 2013-14 Ashes at home when his fiery spells had cricket fans on the edge of their seats throughout. During the series that Australia won 5-0, the left-arm pacer picked up an incredible 37 wickets at an average of under 14 with three fifers.

Johnson played his final international game in the second Test of New Zealand's tour of Australia in Perth in 2015.

