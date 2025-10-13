"You don’t give him bowling at all" - Former India cricketer slams team management amid IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former cricketer Dodda Ganesh slammed the Indian team management for not bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy in the ongoing second and final Test of the home series against West Indies. Nitish bowled just four overs in the opening encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 22-year-old didn't bowl a single over in West Indies' first innings of the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The visitors were put to bat again as India enforced the follow-on.

West Indies are 361/9 at the tea break on Day 4, leading India by 91 runs. The hosts have bowled 109 overs so far in the innings, but Nitish hasn't been used at all. Interestingly, opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has also bowled one over so far in the essay.

Unhappy with Nitish's limited usage as a bowler, Ganesh remarked on X:

"How are you preparing Nitish Reddy for the all rounder role if you don’t give him bowling at all? #INDvWI."

Meanwhile, Nitish scored 43 runs off 54 balls in the first innings. The Shubman Gill-led side currently lead the two-match series 1-0 as they beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first fixture.

West Indies batters put up a good fight after India enforced the follow-on in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

After electing to bat first, Shubman Gill and Co. declared their innings at 518/5. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill notched up centuries, finishing with 175 and 129* runs, respectively.

In response, West Indies were bowled out for 248, courtesy of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul. The visiting team delivered an improved batting performance after the follow-on was enforced.

John Campbell (115 runs) and Shai Hope (103 runs) slammed impressive tons. They were 311/9 at one stage, following which Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales showed great determination to form a crucial partnership.

At the time of writing, the two have added 55 runs for the tenth wicket, and West Indies are 366/9 after 113 overs. They have accumulated a lead of 96 runs.

