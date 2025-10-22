“You don’t wanna intervene if it’s not required” - India coach’s huge statement on Kohli & Rohit ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are looking in excellent form during the practice sessions. Kotak further dismissed the need for much intervention on the duo ahead of the crucial second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.Kohli and Rohit returned to Indian colors in the opening ODI at Perth after the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in March. Both batters looked out of sorts, falling for scores of 0 and 8, respectively.Talking about the two batting stalwarts at the press conference on the eve of the second ODI, Kotak said (4:04):&quot;We are very much aware of their preparations, fitness status and the videos on what they are doing regarding practice. But not always, you'll have to find the time on when to intervene. With such senior players, you don't want to intervene if it's not required. When they are doing things right, it may not be right for you to get involved.&quot;He continued:&quot;They played in the IPL so their preparation has been very good. They are both very experienced. So it's too early to even think about them playing only one format. They've just retired from Tests and still play the IPL. They both look in very good touch. They really batted well in the nets yesterday.&quot;Kohli and Rohit's early dismissals put India on the back foot early as they stuttered to a sub-par total of 136/9 in a rain-affected 26-over contest.&quot;It was more weather to be honest in the last game&quot; - Sitanshu KotakSitanshu Kotak placed much of India's struggles with the bat in the opening ODI on the poor weather conditions. On a spicy Perth wicket under overcast conditions, the Men in Blue were rocked early to be relegated to 25/3 in the ninth over.Persistent rains from that point ensured Team India could never gain any momentum throughout their 26 overs.&quot;I think it was more weather to be honest in the last game. Obviously we lost a couple of wickets before that. But for anybody batting first with the weather, it was going to be tough. It would have been the same if Australia had batted as well. When you don't know how many overs you're going to bat, it's not easy to plan. There were four to five breaks. We were going in and coming out every two overs. But we definitely need two or three good partnerships to get 250+,&quot; said Kotak on India's woeful batting in the Perth ODI (via the aforementioned source).The overhead conditions improved considerably during Australia's reply, and the hosts completed the run chase in a mere 21.1 overs with seven wickets to spare.