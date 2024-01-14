"You dumb?" - Riyan Parag trolls an X user questioning his celebrations

Rajasthan Royals and Assam batter Riyan Parag gave a witty yet savage reply to an X user, who questioned his celebrations after hitting a second consecutive century for Assam in the Ranji Trophy at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Parag came to bat when Assam were 25/3 after Kerala posted a massive 419 in the first innings. He looked the part as the captain and best batter, reaching the three-figure mark off just 104 balls. Parag reached his century with a six over mid-wicket and brought out passionate celebrations till the fielders brought the ball back.

An X user, quoting the post, said the bowling team and the umpire were waiting for him to "finish his 30+ celebrations". Parag wrote in reply:

"But what was the bowler gonna bowl the next ball with? Your dumb 🧠?"

Parag eventually got out for 116 (125) as Assam crumbled further to end the day on 231/7. The second-best score for them in the innings was 31 from opener Rishav Das.

Parag has often come in for criticism for his celebrations in the IPL. Although his form in the T20 tournament has been on and off, he has been one of the best batters in domestic cricket across formats for a couple of years now.

Parag's first hundred was even better. Against Chattisgarh, with his team following on, he thumped a 56-ball century before getting dismissed for 155 (87). Assam made Chattisgarh bat again but lost by 10 wickets.

"Really hope that he gets enough opportunities" - Aakash Chopra on Riyan Parag

Former India opener Aakash Chopra spoke about the Assan captain's form, saying he hoped that Parag gets enough opportunities for the Royals in IPL 2024.

He wrote on X:

"Whoever I have spoken to…and whatever I have seen in this season’s domestic circuit thus far…Riyan Parag’s form stands out. Really hope that he gets enough opportunities at RR this season and he makes a mark. 🤞"

IPL 2024 is expected to start in March 2024.

