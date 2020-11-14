'You don't earn the respect as a captain if you don't perform' - Mohammad Hafeez agrees with Babar Azam being made the Pakistan skipper

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has expressed happiness about a consistent performer like Babar Azam being appointed as the nation's skipper in all three formats of the game.

He made this observation during a discussion on the YouTube show Cric Cast hosted by Sawera Pasha.

Mohammad Hafeez picked Babar Azam on being asked to name a youngster in the Pakistan team who can adapt quickly to various match situations.

"To tell you the truth, among the players who have come in the recent past, I am impressed with the work ethics of Babar Azam," observed Hafeez.

Hafeez said that Babar Azam's quest to improve his game and willingness to put in the hard yards have made him one of the most highly regarded batsmen in world cricket.

"I feel his success that we all can see, behind that is his self-management, work ethics and the desire to improve his game every day, and that is the reason that in the last 4-5 years he has impressed the entire world," said Hafeez.

Hafeez added that Babar Azam is a prime example of one earning success by putting in one's best efforts and striving to continually improve one's game.

"And he is a big example to the next generation that there is no rocket science involved or you don't need to take any pills. All you need to do is work hard on the field. If you try to learn every day and give your 100% concentration on the improvement of your game, you could even become a better player than Babar Azam," opined Hafeez.

Mohammad Hafeez offers his views on Babar Azam being appointed the Pakistan Test captain

Babar Azam is regarded as the most accomplished batsman in the Pakistan team.

When asked if Babar Azam would be able to handle the pressure of leading Pakistan on a tough tour to New Zealand, Hafeez did not provide a straightforward response. Instead, the 40-year old expressed satisfaction about a consistent performer like Babar Azam being handed over the reins of the team.

"I will not be able to comment on that, but he is obviously a brilliant performer in Pakistan cricket. He has a confirmed place in the Pakistan team and is a performer within the team. Because I want someone who is a performer for Pakistan and leads as well," Hafeez reflected.

Hafeez reasoned that a captain needs to perform on the field of play to earn the respect of his teammates, saying in this regard:

"Because your own performance is necessary for your leadership. If the captain's personal performance does not stand anywhere, then you do not earn your respect. So it is a good thinking to make a performer the captain."

Mohammad Hafeez signed off by stating that Babar Azam would be ready to handle the additional responsibilities of a captain while assuring the newly appointed Test skipper all the support from his side.

"I am sure he will be ready for that, and he will try to fulfill all his responsibilities and we all will try to help him in this attempt so that he gets groomed in this role quickly and gives the best results because at the end of the day, whatever happens, it will be good for Pakistan," Hafeez concluded.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to play three T20Is and a couple of Test matches on their tour of New Zealand which starts on 18th December. Babar Azam would be captaining the Pakistan Test side for the first time on the tour, having taken over the mantle from Azhar Ali.