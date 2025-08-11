"You don't even come in the list" - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh's chances of reaching 2027 WTC final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Bangladesh aren't even contenders to reach the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final. While acknowledging that the Bangla Tigers might trouble teams at home, he highlighted that they would be thrashed in their away tours to Australia and South Africa.

Bangladesh are currently placed fifth in the WTC points table, with 16.67 percent points. They suffered a 1-0 loss to Sri Lanka in an away two-match Test series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that Bangladesh are unlikely to compete for a place in the 2027 WTC final.

"I won't even talk about Bangladesh because you don't reach at all. You don't even come in the list. People start looking at getting points when they play against Bangladesh, especially when Bangladesh are touring. Bangladesh trouble people at home for sure," he said (3:20).

Chopra added that although Bangladesh might compete at them, they would be hammered in Australia and South Africa.

"Their away series are against Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. They will host England, the West Indies and Pakistan. They can trouble England, Pakistan and the West Indies. They might compete against Sri Lanka (they have lost the series 1-0). They will get hammered in Australia and South Africa. They might not come close to qualification again," he observed.

Bangladesh have never qualified for a WTC final. They finished seventh in the 2023-25 cycle, with 31.25 percent points.

"Their schedule is excellent" - Aakash Chopra on Sri Lanka's chances of reaching 2027 WTC final

With 66.67 percent points, Sri Lanka are placed second on the WTC points table. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Sri Lanka have a favorable draw in the 2025-27 WTC cycle.

"Sri Lanka flatter to deceive. Their home series are against India, South Africa and Bangladesh. Their schedule is excellent because their away tours are to New Zealand, the West Indies and Pakistan. You should do well in the West Indies and Pakistan," he said (8:45).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the Lankan Lions have a better chance than defending champions South Africa to reach the 2027 WTC final.

"Even if they get stuck in the two away matches in New Zealand, they have India, South Africa and Bangladesh at home. It is not a bad draw at all. Sri Lanka actually have decent chances. I feel Sri Lanka's chances of qualifying are better than South Africa's," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra virtually ruled out the West Indies' chances of reaching the 2027 WTC final. While noting that he isn't being disrespectful, the analyst added that the Windies won't be able to qualify, irrespective of the opponents they face.

