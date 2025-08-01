“You have to evolve with the times” - Former India coach’s huge statement on injury substitutes amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 01, 2025 10:38 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
England could be without Chris Woakes for the rest of the Oval Test [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes the ICC must institute the injury substitution rule in the future to ensure a fair contest at all times in a game. Shastri's remarks came after England seamer Chris Woakes suffered a shoulder injury while attempting to stop a boundary late on Day 1 of the fifth Test against India at the Oval.

Similarly, India's Rishabh Pant suffered a fractured toe while batting in the first innings of the previous Test at Manchester. While like-to-like replacements are allowed in the case of a concussion, other injuries do not allow for a substitution.

Weighing in on the topic of injury substitutes being allowed in the sport, Shastri told Sky Sports (1:22):

"I think eventually they ( ICC) might institute that to take the game forward and have a better contest. You don't want the contest to suddenly drop off. You've to evolve with the times. There's enough debate that can happen on it and a good call can be taken."
He added:

"But it's a problem for England now. When you look at the bowling today, you would say Atkinson and Woakes were the two best bowlers. There was a lot of inconsistency from the other two. So if Woakes is not there, India will feel if they can get to 250, they will feel they are still very much in this game."
Woakes' status and chances of returning for the rest of the crucial fifth Test remain uncertain after he immediately walked off the field holding his shoulder.

"Positive signs there when someone is ready to scrap it out there" - Ravi Shastri on Sai Sudharsan

Coming to the on-field action, Ravi Shastri was impressed with Sai Sudharsan's willingness to fight under challenging conditions on the opening day of the Oval Test. The 23-year-old battled hard throughout his 108-ball vigil before being dismissed by an unplayable delivery on 38.

Playing in only his third Test, Sai has looked the part despite not converting his starts into bigger scores. The southpaw has amassed 129 runs thus far in five innings at an average of 25.80, with a lone half-century.

"I thought he (Sai) played well and just got a jaffa at the end of it all. There are positive signs there when someone is ready to scrap it out there in conditions where the bowlers have the upper hand. He left well and is tight in defence. He played some beautiful straight drives so positive signs," said Shastri (via the aforementioned source).

Sai's weathering of the initial few overs helped India finish Day 1 on a respectable 204/6 in 64 overs.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
