"You can't expect other batters to not go after you"- Kedar Jadhav on importance of chipping away with wickets

Veteran batter Kedar Jadhav has not only played some incredible knocks for India over the years but has also been more than handy with his off-spin. His overs in the middle helped India use Hardik Pandya as the fifth bowler and provide that much-needed balance to the team.

India have struggled to find such a batter who can bowl of late and the sixth bowling option has been a problem for them, especially in ODI cricket. Jadhav opened up on the importance of just not contributing overs but also becoming a wicket-taking option for the captain.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Kedar Jadhav had to say about the mindset needed while contributing with the ball:

"I think it's a rare skill-set - bowling, batting and fielding altogether. It's a specialist job to be an all-rounder. It takes fitness, consistency and mental strength to perform as an all-rounder. It's difficult and that's why maybe they aren't able to find a batter who can not only bowl but also pick wickets. It is also important to keep picking wickets as you can't expect other batters to not go after you."

Kedar Jadhav's experience in MPL 2023

Kedar Jadhav is currently the captain of the Kolhapur Tuskers in the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL). He opened up on the importance of having a supportive team owner and thanked Puneet Balan for being the passionate owner of the Tuskers.

On this, Jadhav stated:

"I want to first congratulate and thank my friend Puneet Balan. He has been very encouraging, supportive and there's not even one percent pressure from the owner's side. It is one of the biggest advantages playing from Puneet's team. As a team we are gelling very well so I think we are pretty confident to be doing well in the tournament and taking one game at a time."

Kedar Jadhav also credited the Maharashtra Cricket Association for acting swiftly on the idea of having a state-level T20 league. He added:

"I want to thank Maharashtra Cricket Association and Rohit Pawar to start this league within six months of being elected as president for grooming the talent from Maharashtra to the whole country. I feel privileged to be a part of the MPL."

Jadhav's Tuskers have won their last three games in a row after losing the opening encounter and seem to be one of the contenders for the title this season.

