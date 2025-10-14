"You don't feel its importance at that time" - Aakash Chopra's massive claim after India's IND vs WI 2025 series win

Former India player Aakash Chopra has highlighted the significance of the Indian team's Test series win against the West Indies. He noted that the importance of the full points gained from the two-match home series would only be realized closer to the business end of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

India beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test in Delhi on Tuesday, October 14, to seal the series 2-0. Shubman Gill and company had earlier thrashed the visitors by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test in Ahmedabad.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra was asked about the significance of India's Test series win from the WTC perspective.

"You have won this series with 100 percent points, but the truth is that you are still in the third spot. Since in the last series, you won two, lost two, and one was drawn, you lost a lot of points," the former India opener responded.

"If you look at it from that perspective, your next contest is against the World Test champions. These are early days, and the bigger the lead you take in the early days, you don't feel its importance at that time, but when you come close to qualifying, you realize how important the home win was," he added.

With 61.90 percentage points, India are currently placed third in the WTC points table. Australia (100%) and Sri Lanka (66.67%) are above them in the standings.

"It's an easy job, but that also needs to be done" - Aakash Chopra on India's win in IND vs WI 2025 series

India registered a 10th consecutive Test series win against the West Indies. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same discussion, Aakash Chopra noted that the Test series win against the West Indies had to be achieved even though it was seemingly an easy task.

"You get stuck due to one point at times. At times, you get stuck due to slow over-rate. If you look at it from that perspective, and we showed that India and South Africa have won 10 consecutive series, and Australia have also won nine consecutive series against this team, they have remained undefeated for 20-odd years, it's an easy job, but that also needs to be done," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the hosts ensured they won the series easily, with some positives ahead of their upcoming clash against South Africa.

"You have to hit a four even if someone bowls a full toss. It seems easy, but they took it to a conclusion very well, and there are many positives for the next series, in my opinion," Chopra observed.

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar picked Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj's contributions with the ball as one of the positives for the hosts from the series. He added that the Indian batters were among the runs as well, with KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja scoring centuries in the first Test and Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scoring hundreds in the second Test.

