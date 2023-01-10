"You won't get a better combination of four foreigners anywhere" - Aakash Chopra on MI Cape Town

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes MI Cape Town have possibly the best overseas combination in T20 franchise cricket.

The team has Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and captain Rashid Khan, who are likely to be their first-choice picks to fill the four overseas slots.

Livingstone, over the past 12 months, has grown into a T20 superstar and is more than capable of doing a job in the middle order. Curran and Rashid are not only world-class T20 bowlers, but also more than handy with the bat.

Archer's return to competitive cricket will have both Mumbai Indians and MI Cape Town fans on their feet as they will be eager to see what the speedster has to offer.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about MI Cape Town's team combination:

"Their choice of four foreigners is pretty easy. Play Liam Livingstone in the batting department, then the likes of Rashid Khan and Sam Curran and then Jofra Archer in the bowling.

"You won't get a better combination of four foreigners anywhere."

Mi Cape Town is the team to beat: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has no doubt that MI Cape Town are by far the most star-studded team in the inaugural edition of the SA20. He believes they have all the bases covered thanks to the presence of stars like Kagiso Rabada and Dewald Brevis apart from the aforementioned overseas players.

On this, Chopra stated:

"MI Cape Town are the best team in the competition. The availability of Liam Livingstone is still unclear, but they have other match-winners like Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Jofra Archer. This is the team to beat."

MI Cape Town will notably be involved in the first-ever match of the SA20 league on Tuesday (January 10). They will take on the Paarl Royals at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

MI Cape Town Squad: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, Odean Smith, Jofra Archer.

