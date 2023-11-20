"You don't give up on your family when they fall" - Virat Kohli's sister posts heartfelt message after India's 6-wicket loss in 2023 World Cup final

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli delivered an impressive performance under pressure in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

He struck a fine half-century, scoring 54 runs. However, the Men in Blue failed to register an imposing total after being asked to bat first, getting bundled for 240. Australia clinched the championship trophy by securing a stunning six-wicket win.

After India met with anguish in the summit clash, Virat Kohli's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She captioned the post with:

"Virat you have made us so so proud that there is nothing more that we could ask for love you # Proud forever."

Urging fans to support Team India, she wrote:

"I know we all expected a different result but we are with you TEAM INDIA because you don't give up on your family when they fall. In fact that's the time we support them."

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami gave fans a glimmer of hope with their fantastic new ball spells. However, Australia ultimately chased down the target in 43 overs, courtesy of opener Travis Head's 137-run knock.

Virat Kohli named Player of the Tournament at 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli showcased tremendous form at the 2023 World Cup, finishing as the leading run-getter. The seasoned campaigner amassed 765 runs from 11 outings at an average of 95.62.

Notably, he is the first batter to score over 700 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. Kohli crossed the 50-run mark nine times in 11 matches, notching up three centuries and six fifties.

Kohli struck his 50th ODI ton in the semi-final against New Zealand, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record and becoming the player with the most number of centuries in the format.

Hence, he was named as the Player of the Tournament at the 2023 World Cup for his remarkable batting exploits.