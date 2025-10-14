“You guys can inspire the next generation” - Gautam Gambhir gives pep talk to visitors after IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Team India coach Gautam Gambhir gave a pep talk to the West Indies players after their valiant performance in the second Test in Delhi. Gambhir said they can inspire the next generation of cricketers and that the sense of purpose they have is important.

After losing the opening Test in Ahmedabad by an innings, the tourists' batting and bowling woes continued in the second match. However, the Caribbeans put on a defiant batting performance after Team India enforced the follow-on. Although the West Indies failed to set a stiff target for the hosts, they made Indian bowlers toil in their second innings, with John Campbell and Shai Hope scoring tons.

Gautam Gambhir went to the West Indies' dressing room after the match to encourage them. In a video uploaded by BCCI, Gambhir said:

"See, many teams they play because they love the game. There are very few teams, someone like a West Indies, who has a purpose to play this game. Purpose is always more important than love. The purpose, when I look at you guys, I feel you guys can inspire the next generation of West Indies cricket."

"I think the way you played in the second innings of this Test match is probably the template which actually can take West Indies cricket forward. The way you guys fought from No.1 to No. 11. In a team sport, the most important thing is that every contribution needs to be appreciated. It’s very easy sometimes to talk about hundreds, fifers," he added.

Gambhir suggested that acknowledging small contributions within the dressing room is a must, given the big ones always make the headlines.

"The guys who are scoring 100s and taking fifers, they don’t need support from the coaches or staff. I think it’s the small contributions that makes a team, not the big contributions. Big contribution only makes headlines. If you want to be a really good team, I think that is something important, that is what we are trying to do in our dressing room as well, trying to give enough appreciation to small contributions."

Gambhir continued:

"You’ve got such great purpose, to play and inspire the next generation. A lot of times a lot of teams keep looking for the purpose and they don’t end up getting one. But you guys have it. With the amount of difficulties you have back home, we all know the kind of challenges you guys face. Despite of that, having a smile on your face, working, playing for the country, trying to inspire the next generation is something which is, probably for me, the most important thing in West Indies cricket."

While Hope and Campbell gave the visitors a chance at pulling off something incredible, the West Indies' lower-order batters equally frustrated the Indian bowlers. Justin Greaves, who struck an unbeaten half-century, helped them add 79 with Jayden Seales for the final wicket, as their innings lasted 118.5 overs.

"West Indies cricket doesn’t need world cricket" - Gautam Gambhir

West Indies cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Gambhir went on to claim that a solid Test team is the hallmark of a good cricketing nation and urged the West Indies players to embrace the opportunity to play red-ball cricket. Gambhir said:

"Lastly, I want to say one thing. That is something which I always believed in. You might feel I’m saying it just for the heck of it but this comes straight from the heart. West Indies cricket doesn’t need world cricket. World cricket needs West Indies. Remember that. World cricket needs West Indies cricket. A good, solid Test team is a solid cricketing nation. It’s not the other way round. So, when you wear that jersey, remember."

"I think you’ve got the opportunity to do something special, which not a lot of players who play in T20 format has. Thank you for having me again. Good luck and I’m sure you guys will do fabulously well for yourself, the team and most importantly, for the dressing room and the country back home. Thank you once again," he concluded.

The Caribbeans' next Test assignment is against New Zealand in December.

