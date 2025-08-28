"You cannot just go on randomly picking people" - Former pacer's scathing take on Team India's selection policy after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India bowler and selector Salil Ankola criticized the constant chopping and changing of fast bowlers in India's setup. He felt that the management needed to support any two youngsters and plan on identifying the third and fourth seamers, who would support the experienced ones in the longer format.
Ankola also raised fitness concerns among the fast bowlers, adding that the pacers' diet required monitoring. He told IANS:
“You cannot just go on randomly picking people or couple of guys who are there in the season. Seniors are there, then you pick up two youngsters and of course, you need to chalk out who's going to be the third and fourth bowlers.
"See, the problem over here is, everybody gets down with injuries. It's not that we don't have options. We have a lot of options. But then somewhere they are going wrong over the fitness point of view. But we've got to nurture and take care of them, and teach them proper fitness and diet. Fast bowling is one thing, where they work harder twice than the normal players. There's no option for that, as being fit is the most important thing.”
Ankola said he was surprised not to see Mukesh Kumar feature in the scheme of things in Test cricket. He felt that the Bengal pacer could be backed to be the third pacer in the longer format.
“He’s picked up wickets, but then he doesn't find a place in the Test side, which is a little surprising to me. He's one of those fast medium pacers who can keep on bowling from one end and can be number three bowler for India. We've got to plan out the fast bowling situations very well for our country, " he said.
Salil Ankola backs Bronco test for men's team players
The Bronco test has been in the headlines in the past few days after reports emerged that strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux had recommended the test for India's men's team. Salil Ankola backed the adoption of the test, adding that endurance and lung capacity were critical for a fast bowler.
“This new Bronco Test they have got, that should do well, because primarily, fast bowling is all about your endurance and lung capacity. You got to do your gym, but there's a way to do it. So it should be properly planned, as you cannot become stiff,” Ankola said.
Several former Indian and international players, such as Ravichandran Ashwin and AB de Villiers, have questioned the introduction of the Bronco test. The former felt that there was no need to change something that was working. The latter said that the Bronco test was one of the fitness assessments he had done, adding that he had been put through the test since he was 16 years old.
