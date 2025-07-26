“You make life worth it” - Gautam Gambhir drops cute birthday post for wife amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [In Picture]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 26, 2025 13:09 IST
Gautam Gambhir And Wife Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Jain (Source: Getty)

India men’s team head coach Gautam Gambhir penned a heartfelt message on social media to celebrate his wife Natasha Jain’s birthday on Saturday, July 26. The couple, who tied the knot on October 28, 2011, are parents to two daughters: Aazeen and Anaiza.

To mark Natasha’s 41st birthday, Gambhir shared a post on Instagram and captioned it:

“Many many happy returns of the day my dearest…..u make life worth it!”
The 43-year-old is currently focused on India’s fourth Test in the ongoing five-match series against England at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. After being asked to bat first, India posted 358 runs in their first innings, with Sai Sudharsan top-scoring with 61. England skipper Ben Stokes led the bowling attack, returning impressive figures of 5/72.

In response, at stumps on Day 3 (Friday, July 25), the hosts were in a commanding position at 544/7 after 135 overs, holding a lead of 186 runs with Stokes (77) and Liam Dawson (21) unbeaten at the crease.

“These constant wholesale changes keep disturbing the team’s combination” - Navjot Singh Sidhu slams Gautam Gambhir amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has criticised head coach Gautam Gambhir for frequently altering the playing XI and failing to establish a settled team combination during the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel @NavjotSidhuOfficial on Saturday, July 26, the 61-year-old remarked:

“In the third match, Bumrah returns and Prasidh Krishna is dropped. In the fourth match, Akash Deep gets injured and Anshul Kamboj is brought in. What is going on? Have you ever seen this many changes? It’s not just bad, it’s worse. In the next match, Bumrah won’t be there, Rishabh Pant might not be there either, and you might not even play Anshul Kamboj, who’s bowling at 125-130 km/h. These constant wholesale changes keep disturbing the team’s combination again and again.”
“You're not able to build a proper combination. Who understands better than Gautam Gambhir that teams win because of combinations, not individual brilliance? When he was with KKR, it was the six-bowler combination that picked up 106 wickets. That made the difference. Bowlers win tournaments and series. What’s happening here? In the first match of the Test series, Bumrah plays, but Shardul isn’t given the ball alongside him. Then Shardul gets dropped, Bumrah doesn’t play, Akash Deep comes in, Washington Sundar comes in, Nitish Reddy comes in,” he added.
The visitors are presently behind 1-2 in the ongoing series.

