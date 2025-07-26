“Even Anil Kumble could bowl at that speed” - Former cricketer blasts India’s bowlers amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has slammed the visiting pacers for their lacklustre performance on Day 3 (Friday, July 25) of the ongoing fourth Test against England. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester is hosting the contest.
Sidhu took a dig at debutant Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj for bowling in the 125–130 km/h range, remarking that even legendary spinner Anil Kumble could bowl at that pace. Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel @NavjotSidhuOfficial on Saturday, July 26, he said:
“If you look at Siraj and Anshul Kamboj, bowling at 125 to 130, even Anil Kumble could bowl at that speed. I’m not saying it’s their first Test, but with this kind of bowling, what can you expect? Shardul Thakur, this is what I had said, will give away 30 to 40 runs. But forget five wickets, could he even bowl like the 15 tight overs Prasidh did? That’s the question.”
The 61-year-old also questioned the team’s tactics, expressing disbelief that the in-form Washington Sundar was not introduced into the attack until the 68th over.
“I was really surprised that in the 68th over today, you didn’t bring on your hero from the last match, the one who took four wickets. That drifting delivery of his reminded me of Erapalli Prasanna. This drifter is an orthodox delivery, where it looks like the ball will turn in the air, but after pitching, it goes straight," he said.
Sundar made an immediate impact, finishing Day 3 with figures of 2/57 from his 19 overs.
“Is Gill truly a spinner's captain or not?” - Sidhu slams India skipper over the treatment of Washington Sundar
In the aforementioned video, Navjot Singh Sidhu lauded Washington Sundar for his performance but also took a dig at skipper Shubman Gill for introducing him into the attack so late. He criticised Gill’s tactical decisions and remarked:
“The way he (Washington Sundar) got Pope caught in the slips today, with KL Rahul taking the catch, and how he beat Brooks. He was remembered in the 68th over. So what does this indicate? Is Gill truly a spinner's captain or not? This leads to an identity crisis.”
“The bowler starts to lose confidence. He wonders, 'I’ve already taken four wickets, and they are bringing me on only in the 70th over?' The identity crisis Washington Sundar went through today is a deep wound, and India will have to bear the full impact of it. I don’t think this is just a learning curve. It reflects your mentality too. Mistakes were made," he added.
Sundar has picked up seven wickets from five innings across three Tests so far in the series, with an average of 28.71 and a strike rate of 52.42.
