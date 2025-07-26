“Even Anil Kumble could bowl at that speed” - Former cricketer blasts India’s bowlers amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has slammed the visiting pacers for their lacklustre performance on Day 3 (Friday, July 25) of the ongoing fourth Test against England. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester is hosting the contest.

Ad

Sidhu took a dig at debutant Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj for bowling in the 125–130 km/h range, remarking that even legendary spinner Anil Kumble could bowl at that pace. Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel @NavjotSidhuOfficial on Saturday, July 26, he said:

“If you look at Siraj and Anshul Kamboj, bowling at 125 to 130, even Anil Kumble could bowl at that speed. I’m not saying it’s their first Test, but with this kind of bowling, what can you expect? Shardul Thakur, this is what I had said, will give away 30 to 40 runs. But forget five wickets, could he even bowl like the 15 tight overs Prasidh did? That’s the question.”

Ad

Trending

The 61-year-old also questioned the team’s tactics, expressing disbelief that the in-form Washington Sundar was not introduced into the attack until the 68th over.

“I was really surprised that in the 68th over today, you didn’t bring on your hero from the last match, the one who took four wickets. That drifting delivery of his reminded me of Erapalli Prasanna. This drifter is an orthodox delivery, where it looks like the ball will turn in the air, but after pitching, it goes straight," he said.

Ad

Sundar made an immediate impact, finishing Day 3 with figures of 2/57 from his 19 overs.

“Is Gill truly a spinner's captain or not?” - Sidhu slams India skipper over the treatment of Washington Sundar

In the aforementioned video, Navjot Singh Sidhu lauded Washington Sundar for his performance but also took a dig at skipper Shubman Gill for introducing him into the attack so late. He criticised Gill’s tactical decisions and remarked:

Ad

“The way he (Washington Sundar) got Pope caught in the slips today, with KL Rahul taking the catch, and how he beat Brooks. He was remembered in the 68th over. So what does this indicate? Is Gill truly a spinner's captain or not? This leads to an identity crisis.”

“The bowler starts to lose confidence. He wonders, 'I’ve already taken four wickets, and they are bringing me on only in the 70th over?' The identity crisis Washington Sundar went through today is a deep wound, and India will have to bear the full impact of it. I don’t think this is just a learning curve. It reflects your mentality too. Mistakes were made," he added.

Sundar has picked up seven wickets from five innings across three Tests so far in the series, with an average of 28.71 and a strike rate of 52.42.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news