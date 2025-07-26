“Have you ever seen these many changes?” - Former India opener slams Gautam Gambhir amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has criticised head coach Gautam Gambhir for failing to establish a consistent team combination during the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Ad

On Saturday, July 26, the 61-year-old shared a video on his YouTube channel, @NavjotSidhuOfficial, where he emphasised that teams win through strong combinations, not individual brilliance. He added that the frequent and wholesale changes have disrupted the team's balance. Sidhu said:

“In the third match, Bumrah returns and Prasidh Krishna is dropped. In the fourth match, Akash Deep gets injured and Anshul Kamboj is brought in. What is going on? Have you ever seen this many changes? It’s not just bad, it’s worse. In the next match, Bumrah won’t be there, Rishabh Pant might not be there either, and you might not even play Anshul Kamboj, who’s bowling at 125-130 km/h. These constant wholesale changes keep disturbing the team’s combination again and again.”

Ad

Trending

“You're not able to build a proper combination. Who understands better than Gautam Gambhir that teams win because of combinations, not individual brilliance? When he was with KKR, it was the six-bowler combination that picked up 106 wickets. That made the difference. Bowlers win tournaments and series. What’s happening here? In the first match of the Test series, Bumrah plays, but Shardul isn’t given the ball alongside him. Then Shardul gets dropped, Bumrah doesn’t play, Akash Deep comes in, Washington Sundar comes in, Nitish Reddy comes in,” he added.

Ad

Meanwhile, more changes are expected in the Indian lineup for the upcoming fifth Test, starting July 31 in London. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested as part of workload management, while Rishabh Pant is expected to miss out due to a fractured toe.

“The engine itself looks tired” - Navjot Singh Sidhu raises concerns over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness

In the same video, Navjot Singh Sidhu also criticised the performance of India’s bowlers on Day 3 (Friday, July 25) of the fourth Test against England. The 61-year-old pointed out the absence of Kuldeep Yadav and observed that Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t bowling at his usual pace and appeared fatigued. Sidhu said:

Ad

“And the big question is, where is Kuldeep? Why? Look, if you see the Indian bowling today, it felt like there were only two and a half bowlers. The kind of body language they had, the way their shoulders dropped, just look at Bumrah. In the first Test match, over 40 percent of his deliveries were bowled at speeds above 140 km/h. In the next Test he played, around 27 percent of his deliveries were above 140. But today, only one ball crossed 140. So somewhere, the engine itself looks tired.”

Meanwhile, in reply to India’s first-innings total of 358, England finished Day 3 at 544/7, holding a 186-run lead with Ben Stokes (77) and Liam Dawson (21) unbeaten at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news