Dhruv Jurel takes a brilliant catch diving forward as Jasprit Bumrah finally picks up a wicket on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 25, 2025 22:49 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah removes Jamie Smith for 9 (Source: Getty)

India’s substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel took a fine diving catch to dismiss England’s Jamie Smith, giving ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah his first wicket of the innings. The dismissal came on Day 3 (Friday, July 25) of the ongoing fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The breakthrough came on the very first delivery of the 125th over of England’s innings. Bumrah bowled a good-length ball that seamed away slightly. Smith pushed at it away from his body in defence and got a faint edge, which was brilliantly taken by wicketkeeper Jurel diving forward.

Catch the video of the dismissal here:

Smith endured a brief stay, falling for nine off 19 balls. His dismissal left England at 515/6 after 124.1 overs.

Joe Root’s 150 puts England in control of the fourth Test against India

In response to India’s first-innings total of 358, England closed Day 2 at 225/2, with Ollie Pope (20) and Joe Root (11) unbeaten at the crease. The duo were impressive in the morning session of Day 3, adding 107 runs in 28 overs.

Together, they forged a 144-run stand for the third wicket before Washington Sundar broke the partnership by dismissing Pope for 71. The off-spinner struck again soon after, removing Harry Brook for just three.

Root then combined with skipper Ben Stokes to take control of the innings. The duo steered the hosts past India’s first-innings total with only four wickets down. Root brought up his 38th Test century and also became the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history.

The pair added 142 runs off 215 deliveries before Stokes was forced to retire hurt on 66 (116 balls), while Root’s brilliant innings ended on 150, courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja.

Jasprit Bumrah soon claimed his first wicket of the innings, sending back Jamie Smith for nine. At the time of writing, the hosts were 528/6 after 129 overs, leading by 170 runs, with Liam Dawson (16) and Chris Woakes (4) at the crease.

Edited by Dev Sharma


bell-icon Manage notifications